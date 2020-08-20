Covington car accident leads to two dead

COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana State Police officers responded to a car accident on Interstate 12 which took the life of Artur R. Akhmedov, 23 and Palina Kretava, 25 on August 19.

The crash took place around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19.

According to LPD, Akhmedov and Kretava were in a Toyota 4Runner when Akhmedov began to slow down due to traffic.

Glauber G. DaSllva, 26, did not slow down which led to her running into the rear of Akhmedov’s vehicle.

The collision pushed the Toyota 4Runner into a tractor trailer.

Neither Akhmedov and Kretava were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Kreteva passed away at the scene and Akhmedov died later at a hospital.

LSP says, “DaSllva was cited for Louisiana Revised Statute 32:58 Careless Operation.”

The car accident is still under investigation.