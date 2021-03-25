Covid Vaccine Eligibility Expands, again. When you can get the vaccine and where.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– Another expansion to eligibility was announced Wednesday for residents in Louisiana. Governor John Bel Edwards is opening the door for those 16 years and older to get the vaccine.

Monday, March 29, 2021, is when anyone who is 16 or older can get the Covid-19 vaccine but, of the three vaccines that are available at this point only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for those sixteen and up.

If you are in that age between 16 and 17, our only option is Pfizer. Those who are 18 and older can get any of the three on the market.

Governor Edwards and Dr. Joseph Kanter say vaccinations are the way Louisiana will get back to a sense of normalcy.

More than 1.6 million Louisianans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state’s goal is twofold, to distribute vaccines quickly and equitably.

“Doses in and of themselves do nothing to end the pandemic, but vaccinations will. In turn, we need the doses and have to make them available in the right locations, make them accessible, and then making sure we’re doing the outreach necessary. People need to feel confident about being vaccinated,” said Governor Edwards.

The Governor believes while the state has seen some encouraging trends in positivity rates and hospitalizations, the entire picture isn’t perfect.

The Lake Charles area is seeing a surge in cases and, hospitalizations are up. With that in mind, Governor Edwards maintains that’s a concern for the entire state. With Easter and Passover approaching, he wants people to remain vigilant.

Dr. Kanter says, 14 days after people are fully vaccinated, they can gather with other fully vaccinated people indoors and without a mask.