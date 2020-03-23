Covid-Cleanup! WGNO Meteorologist Scot Pilié practiced social distancing by picking up trash!

WGNO Meteorologist Scot Pilié received a big thank you from New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell for his act of service this weekend!

What a great idea for folks searching for a social distancing activity that also benefits the community and our environment!

Meteorologist Scot Pilie said on his Instagram Saturday,

Decided to spend an hour of social distancing by cleaning up one of my favorite spots in New Orleans. 1 hour, 1 person, 4 bags of trash. Imagine if everyone did the same. STOP LITTERING! #NewOrleans #KeepNolaClean

New Orleans Mayor Cantrell saw Scot’s act of service and commended him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook too!

Mayor Cantrell says cleaning up your neighborhood block, catch basin, and trash bin all fall within the guidelines in the Stay Home Mandate!

If you decide to pick up trash in your neighborhood, share your photos with Meteorologist Scot Pilie and WGNO!