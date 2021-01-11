Covid cases, deaths, and hospitalizations spike. Here are the latest numbers and the new quarantine timeline.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- As the coronavirus has caused New Orleans to fall back into Phase I of restrictions, Parishes across the state are also seeing a spike in cases. Thousands of new cases have been reported from the weekend.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting an all-around spike in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. The most recent update shows more than 5,400 new cases, bringing the state’s total well over 346,000.

This weekend, 40 people died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic started to 7,873. There are more than 1,900 people in the hospital, with 225 of them on ventilators.

Some good news though, more than 7,000 vaccinations have been completed out of 74,000 doses that have been initiated.

Parish by parish since the pandemic started:

Orleans has had more than 23,000 cases with 689 deaths.

Jefferson Parish has cases that are toppling over 35,000 with 708 deaths.

On the Northshore, St. Tammany Parish has climbed over 17,000 cases, reporting 369 deaths.

The City of New Orleans has released an updated timeline as a reminder to residents how they should be isolating.

If you have been exposed to the virus, you need to wait until Day 5 through Day 7 after exposure, to take a covid test. By day 8, if you have no symptoms, and are negative, your quarantine can end.

If you do not take a covid test, you must wait until Day 11 to come out of isolation only if you have no symptoms.

If you test positive, you must isolate yourself for a minimum of 10 days, and you’re urged to tell contact tracers about your movement. After ten days in isolation, you must be symptom-free for 24 hours before you can end your quarantine.

The latest information can be found on Ready.Nola.gov and all Covid-19 statistics are updated on the State’s Department of Health website every day at noon.