NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — During the month of August, the Blood Center will be bringing back COVID antibody testing. The test will be used to inform blood donors if they have a certain level of immunity to the virus.

Testing will take place during donations and only while supplies last. Results can take about 3-5 days to show.

The center is advising anyone experiencing COVID or flu-like symptoms not to donate and to make a return appointment for when they feel healthy again. They add the results of the antibody results should not be used as a COVID test result.

“We need healthy donors to give for the patients in our community. If someone isn’t feeling well, they’re urged to wait to donate once they’re feeling healthy again,” said Paul Adams. “This is a great opportunity for students entering high school and college to see where their immunity levels are for the virus as a new wave of the Omicron strand spreads.”

Results will show up as either negative, low, or high. Having low or high results will determine when the person was vaccinated or came into contact with the virus.

The Blood Center encourages all to make appointments for donations to keep an adequate supply of blood. Healthy donors will help reduce the disruption of supply and ensure that there is enough for patients.

Appointments are the center’s best way to reduce the crowd size and donors can complete the health screening process in the FastLane before heading to the blood drive. Visit TheBloodCenter.org to schedule a donation appointment or call 800-86-BLOOD to help organize a blood drive for your business, school, civic or religious organization today.