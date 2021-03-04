COVID-19 Vaccine Celebration: Brass band plays as 900 folks get vaccines

NEW ORLEANS — In true New Orleans fashion, a brass band played on at the Ernest Morial Convention Center to celebrate the official launch of the mass distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. There was good reason to celebrate because today 900 Johnson & Johnson vaccines were given.

LCMC Health is making the process easy for everyone.

“Once somebody has an appointment they show up at their appointment time, and they go on the little lap top and they check in real fast, and then they go to the back where they get the vaccine,” Dr. Jeffrey Elder with LCMC Health said.

For Mark Cousins, he says getting the shot couldn’t have gone smoother.

“The way LCMC Health has this organized is fantastic. Very quick and easy and simple,” Cousins said.

“It is a speedy process and the goal is to get people in and out in less than 30 minutes,” Dr. Elder said.

“It was painless. Nothing to it,” Cousins said.

After receiving the shot, everyone must wait in the socially-distanced observation area for 15 minutes just to make sure there are no complications. But for these folks the past year has felt very complicated and this vaccine gives them all a sigh of relief.

“We missed Mardi Gras this year and we got to get Mardi Gras back,” Tyrone White said.

“I’m glad I got vaccinated for myself and for everybody else,” Hope Falcon said.

For them these band-aids represent a symbol of health and healing.

“This is the time to now really defeat the virus,” Dr. Elder said.

There are appointments available. To sign up log on to lcmchealth.org or call 504-290-5200.