COVID-19 Unemployment Insurance Assistance is available for self-employed

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Office of Workforce Development reminds residents that if they have filed for unemployment insurance (UI) benefits and were denied benefits by the state due to being self-employed or a 1099 employee and checked the box on the application that states “unemployed due to COVID-19,” they are automatically placed on the pandemic unemployment assistance list to receive the $600 weekly.

Residents must call in via 866.783.5567 or email via LAWorks.net every Sunday to verify they are not working in order to continue receiving the weekly benefits.

If residents were denied state benefits and did not check the box that states due to COVID-19 but were laid off or lost work due to COVID-19, they are NOT to file another claim.

They are to call the 866.783.5567 for an analyst to update their information in the system to start receiving federal UI benefits.

Residents are to give their first and last name and last four digits of their Social Security number.

For those who are currently receiving UI state benefits, they will also be placed on the pandemic unemployment assistance list if they are unemployed due to the pandemic.

In order to be paid retroactively, one must have completed an application before March 29, 2020.