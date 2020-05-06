Covid-19 Recovery Grants Program Launched to Help Community Organizations Meet Local Need

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Healthcare Connections announced today the launch of a new grant program focused on supporting community-based organizations in addressing the social and healthcare needs of families and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Recovery Grants Program is a new addition to the health plan’s Community Health Grants program, which has awarded more than $150,000 to organizations statewide since its launch in 2018. The Community Health Grants program is a key element in Louisiana Healthcare Connections’ multi-tiered, statewide strategy to address nutrition and food security as a key social determinant of health.

The COVID-19 Recovery Grants Program expands the grant program to offer support specifically to non-profit organizations that are based in Louisiana and serve the Medicaid population. Grant awards of up to $5,000 each will be awarded to assist eligible organizations that are creating innovative solutions to address the social service and healthcare needs of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Examples of eligible programs include, but are not limited to, those that address:

Homelessness and housing, including rental assistance;

Social isolation;

Transportation, including the delivery of food and diapers;

Utility assistance; and/or

Food insecurity and hunger, among others.

“Too many families and individuals in communities across our state are struggling with these issues, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jamie Schlottman, CEO of Louisiana Healthcare Connections. “This grant program allows us to work collaboratively with our state’s community-based organizations to ensure that one of the state’s most vulnerable populations has access to the resources they need to overcome these social determinants of health.”

Grant proposals will be reviewed weekly. Proposals may be approved, declined or held for consideration for later funding. Organizations with approved proposals will receive grant funds within 30 days.

Additional information about COVID-19 Recovery Grants Program as well as the formal RFP are available online at www.LouisianaHealthConnect.com/grants. Questions may be directed to CommunityGrants@LouisianaHealthConnect.com.