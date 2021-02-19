Couple accused in $18k fraud case

COVINGTON, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman surrendered in a fraud investigation after seeing their faces on a wanted flyer that was posted on social media.

Marcel David, Jr., and a woman identified as his girlfriend, Heidi Peterson, were booked on 359 counts each of felony bank fraud. Both suspects are 42-years-old and from New Orleans.

According to deputies, the pair took a bank card from a relative to make, or try to make, 359 transactions. The total value of the fraudulent transactions is listed as $18,508 by the STPSO.

Deputies posted a wanted flyer with the couple’s photos on its social media pages. They say the pair surrendered on February 18.

Photos of suspects Marcel David, Jr. and Heidi Peterson provided by STPSO