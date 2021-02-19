Couple accused in $18k fraud case

COVINGTON, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman surrendered in a fraud investigation after seeing their faces on a wanted flyer that was posted on social media.
Marcel David, Jr., and a woman identified as his girlfriend, Heidi Peterson, were booked on 359 counts each of felony bank fraud. Both suspects are 42-years-old and from New Orleans.
According to deputies, the pair took a bank card from a relative to make, or try to make, 359 transactions. The total value of the fraudulent transactions is listed as $18,508 by the STPSO.
Deputies posted a wanted flyer with the couple’s photos on its social media pages. They say the pair surrendered on February 18.