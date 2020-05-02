Councilmembers Moreno, Williams and Banks Announce Mobile COVID-19 Testing Coming to Central City

NEW ORLEANS – Councilmembers Helena Moreno, Jason Williams and Jay H. Banks are proud to announce the launch of mobile COVID-19 testing in Central City. In partnership with the City of New Orleans, NOLA Ready and the New Orleans Health Department and Ochsner, the drive-thru or walk-up testing will take place on Tuesday, May 5, and Wednesday, May 6, from 9 AM – 4 PM at the New Hope Baptist Church.

“To emerge from this crisis stronger and healthier, we need to work tirelessly meet people where they are,” said Council President Moreno. “Thanks to the strong partnership with our faith-based community, we are bringing these critical testing resources across our city. Testing will let our people know their status, help direct health resources and keep our families and friends safer.”

“It’s impossible to get a solid scientific sense of the magnitude of the pandemic and related problems without robust testing,” said Council Vice President Jason Williams. “Until all parts of New Orleans have access, it’s impossible to figure out exactly where the virus is and where it is going, who has had it, and whether the fact that New Orleans has been an epicenter may mean that New Orleanians might reach a level of herd immunity. Many have been tested already, but we need to make sure we’re reaching everyone. That means making the test free and taking it to people so that lack of resources or transportation are not obstacles to our collective recovery.”

“Having access to testing will help make fighting this pandemic easier. Having testing easily accessible to those that are most likely to be impacted and who are less likely to be able to get to the other testing sites, just makes sense,” said District “B” Councilmember Jay H. Banks. “Throughout every crisis New Orleans has experienced, churches have been an anchor, and served as a beacon of hope. I’m happy to partner with these churches to help us get through this crisis.”