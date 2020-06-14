Councilmembers issue statement on removal and dumping of the John McDonough statue

NEW ORLEANS – City Councilmembers Jay H. Banks, Jared C. Brossett, Kristin Gisleson Palmer and Cyndi Nguyen have released the following statement in response to the removal of the John McDonough Statue in Duncan Plaza:

“We are committed to doing everything within our power to address the concerns that are being brought forward every day relative to ensuring justice and equality for all people regardless of race, color, gender, sexual orientation or religion. However, the destruction of monuments or the destruction of any public or private property cannot and will not be tolerated. These types of acts divert attention from the attainment of the positive goals of the protests and enable the detractors to justify and validate their warped reasoning for their hate.

There are numerous tributes to hate mongers, traitors to the United States, segregationists and slave owners throughout our city. We, as the City Council, have established a process for reviewing and renaming public spaces and streets throughout the City of New Orleans. This process will be open, transparent, comprehensive. It is designed to encourage everyone’s voice to be heard, and we welcome everyone’s input.

We stand strongly in support of the goals of the peaceful protests to bring an end to racism, hatred, police brutality and hate. We strongly condemn the destruction that took place and hope that there are no such acts in the future.”