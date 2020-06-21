Councilmember Palmer to reduce number of weekly drive-up food pantries

NEW ORLEANS – After three months of organizing four drive-up food pantries every week, District “C” Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer says she will reduce the number to two a week.

Starting next week, the drive-up food pantries in District C will be available every Friday and Saturday for families and individuals who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be two locations, the Arthur Monday Center on the Westbank in Algiers and Holy Angels on the Eastbank. No documentation is required to receive a food pantry box, and walk-ups are welcome.

Councilmember Palmer says that food pantries would not be possible without partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank and World Central Kitchen. The two organizations have provided more than 304,731 pounds of food and 19,000 individual meals that have been donated to residents across the city.

“I cannot stress how grateful I am to Second Harvest Food Bank and World Central Kitchen. These two organizations have stepped up to assist thousands of New Orleanians who are dealing with unemployment and limited resources during an unprecedented pandemic. As the city slowly reopens, the need for drive-up food pantries is decreasing. But, we know some people are still reeling from the financial impacts of COVID-19, and we want to continue to provide some assistance for them and their families.” said Councilmember Palmer

Weekly food pantry (drive-up and walk-up):

Fridays

9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Arthur Monday Multi-Purpose Center

1111 Newton Street, New Orleans, LA 70114

Saturdays

10 AM to 12 PM

Holy Angels

3500 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117