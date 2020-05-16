Councilmember Palmer Announces Food Pantry and Meal Distribution Sites through May 31

NEW ORLEANS – District “C” Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer and Second Harvest Food Bank will continue to offer meals and non-perishable food items for families and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the month of May. The weekly food pantries have provided 79,000 meals and 12,000 pantry boxes of more than 170,000 pounds of food to families across the city. World Central Kitchen, Project Isaiah and Culture Aid NOLA have donated food items and volunteer support since the drive-up food pantries began eight weeks ago, shortly after Mayor Cantrell issued a “stay-at-home” order.

No documentation is required to receive a food pantry box and walk-ups are welcome.

“As the city progresses to Phase One of reopening certain businesses and easing the stay-at-home order restrictions, we can’t forget that there are still individuals struggling to provide for themselves and their families. Now is not the time to reduce support for our neighbors who continue to be impacted financially and emotionally from unprecedented circumstances. With the support of Second Harvest Food Bank and generous donations from other organizations and businesses, our drive-up food pantries will continue as long as there is a need.” said Councilmember Palmer.

If you would like to volunteer at one of the food pantries, call (504) 658-1030 Monday-Friday, 9 AM to 4 PM. You can make a donation to help sustain the food distribution relief efforts through Second Harvest Food Bank here.

WHO: Councilmember Palmer, Second Harvest Food Bank, World Central Kitchen, Project Isaiah, and Culture Aid NOLA

WHAT: Free food pantry (drive-up and walk-up) for families and individuals affected by COVID-19

WHEN/WHERE:

Tuesday, May 19 and 26

9 AM to 12 PM

Connect Church of Algiers

1110 Kabel Drive, New Orleans, LA 70131 (enter on Hyman Place behind the church)

Thursday, May 21 and 28

9 AM to 12 PM

Holy Angels

3500 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117

Friday, May 22

9 AM to 12 PM

Berean Bible Church

3712 Herschel Street, New Orleans, LA 70114

Friday, May 29

9 AM to 12 PM

All Saints Catholic Church

1441 Teche Street, New Orleans, LA 70114 (enter at Brooklyn Ave. and Ptolemy St.)

Saturday, May 23, 30

9 AM to 12 PM

Holy Angels

3500 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117