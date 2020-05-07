Councilmember Helena Moreno releases report on past year As Council President

NEW ORLEANS – As the City Council Presidency rotates today over to Councilmember-At-Large Williams, Councilmember-At-Large Helena Moreno has released her annual report highlighting many of the significant accomplishments during her Council Presidency that has run from May 2019 to May 2020. To demonstrate continued transparency, this report serves as the third installment of updates covering her time in office.

In August 2018, Councilmember Moreno issued a 100 Days report, in which she highlighted steps to address urgent issues impacting public safety and quality of life here in New Orleans. As a follow-up, her and her staff then released a study of their first 365 Days in office.

“This has been a tough year for the city of New Orleans and its people,” said Councilmember Moreno. “My staff and I remain dedicated to addressing some of the most pressing issues, those that are difficult and often overlooked. It has been a great honor to take on the duties of the presidency and work alongside my fellow councilmembers.”