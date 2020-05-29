Councilmember Helena Moreno and Partners to Give Away 10,000 Masks Citywide tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS – Councilmember-At-Large Helena Moreno and various community partners are hosting a citywide giveaway to distribute 10,000 face coverings tomorrow beginning at 10 am. The free face coverings will be available for any individuals or families in need to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

“Wearing a mask helps keep our neighbors and friends safe, so I’m partnering with some of our community’s most energetic and civic-minded organizations to make it easy to #maskup,” said Councilmember Moreno. “We’ve made great progress against this pandemic, which has allowed our city to slowly open up. But to sustain that progress, everyone must do their part to keep each other safe and healthy. As the CDC notes, masks and social distancing are the strongest tools available to all of us to keep our positive momentum going.”