Corps of Engineers critic writing Hurricane Katrina book

Sandy Rosenthal will release a new book this summer about Hurricane Katrina















The Katrina Flooded House Museum is located in Gentilly



NEW ORLEANS — Sandy Rosenthal is known for her work with the group she founded, Levees.org. Since Hurricane Katrina struck southeast Louisiana in 2005, devastating much of the area, she has been critical of the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Now, Rosenthal is writing a book about the storm, her investigation into the cause of the flooding, and the coverup that she says followed the devastation.

The book is titled Words Whispered in Water: Why the Levees Broke in New Orleans. She expects the book to be available this summer.

Rosenthal also worked to bring the Katrina Flooded House Museum to Gentilly. The museum shows what so many homes in southeast Louisiana looked like after the storm struck the area.

If you’d like to read a excerpt from Rosenthal’s new book, click here.