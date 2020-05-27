Coroner IDs Mississippi man killed in road rage encounter

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death during what police say was a road rage incident on an interstate in south Mississippi.

A suspect in a vehicle with Louisiana license plates was still being sought Tuesday. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation responded to a shooting call Monday on Interstate 10 near Ocean Springs, finding a truck with bullet holes.

A coroner says the man killed was 30-year-old Brandon Box of Gulfport.

Investigators determined that he and a suspect engaged in a road rage incident that began further down the interstate before the suspect began shooting at the truck.

Investigators said the suspect kept driving.