Coronavirus testing in Jefferson Parish: Where you can go

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA — If you’re looking for free coronavirus testing in Jefferson Parish, there’s several locations you can check out next week. Each location is drive-thru and anyone two-years-old or older can get tested. It’s important to note that people who are 65-years-old or older will have priority for the first hour of testing at each site.

If you plan on getting a free test, remember to bring a form of identification and an insurance card. No one will be turned away based on their insurance status. For a list of times and locations for free coronavirus testing in Jefferson Parish, see below.

Monday, January 11 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.:

Celebration Church – Kenner Campus*

3550 Williams Blvd.

Kenner, LA 70065

Tuesday, January 12 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.:

Lakeshore Playground (Big Room) *

1123 Rosa Ave.

Metairie, LA 70005

Wednesday, January 13 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.:

Johnny Bright Playground*

3401 Cleary Ave.

Metairie, LA 70002

Wednesday, January 13 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.:

Terrytown Golden Age Center*

620 Heritage Ave.

Terrytown, LA 70056

Thursday, January 14 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.:

St. Michael Baptist Church*

315 James St.

Kenner, LA 70062

*These testing sites will remain open until all 150 test kits per site have been utilized.