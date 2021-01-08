Coronavirus testing in Jefferson Parish: Where you can go

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA — If you’re looking for free coronavirus testing in Jefferson Parish, there’s several locations you can check out next week. Each location is drive-thru and anyone two-years-old or older can get tested. It’s important to note that people who are 65-years-old or older will have priority for the first hour of testing at each site.
If you plan on getting a free test, remember to bring a form of identification and an insurance card. No one will be turned away based on their insurance status. For a list of times and locations for free coronavirus testing in Jefferson Parish, see below.
Monday, January 11 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.:
Celebration Church – Kenner Campus*
Tuesday, January 12 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.:
Lakeshore Playground (Big Room) *
1123 Rosa Ave.
Metairie, LA 70005
Wednesday, January 13 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.:
Johnny Bright Playground*
3401 Cleary Ave.
Metairie, LA 70002
Wednesday, January 13 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.:
Terrytown Golden Age Center*
Thursday, January 14 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.:
St. Michael Baptist Church*
315 James St.
Kenner, LA 70062
*These testing sites will remain open until all 150 test kits per site have been utilized.