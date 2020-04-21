Coronavirus relief event to benefit NOLA Council on Aging

A coronavirus relief event this week will benefit the New Orleans Council on Aging. The event, called “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Effort,” will air Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

This event will be held in conjunction with BET Networks, United Way Worldwide, and the NAACP. The concert will be broadcast on all of the BET Network Channels including BET, BET HER, BET International Channels and the Bounce Channel.

Anthony Anderson, along with fellow actors Regina Hall, Kelly Rowland, and Terrence J, are all set to host the event.

“I would like to thank the United Way of Greater New Orleans, the United Way Worldwide, the NAACP and BET Networks for this opportunity to get further funding to feed our seniors,” said Mr. Howard L.Rodgers, III, Executive Director for the New Orleans Council on Aging. Rodgers is also encouraging New Orleans residents to watch this concert and donate if they are able to.