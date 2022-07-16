BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,573 new cases and 2 new deaths on Friday, July 15, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,345,313 and the total number of deaths to 17,474.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 4 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Friday; coming to a total of 684 hospitalized patients with 18 on ventilators.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Jefferson Parish – 125,447 total cases, 1,358 total deaths 18 patients on ventilators

Orleans Parish – 99,849 total cases, 1,132 total deaths, 18 patient on ventilators

Washington Parish – 13,927 total cases, 253 total deaths, 18 patient on ventilators

St. James Parish – 6,395 total cases, 76 total deaths, 18 patient on ventilators

St. John Parish – 11,607 total cases, 185 total deaths, 18 patient on ventilators

Lafourche Parish – 30,260 total cases, 380 total deaths, 18 patient on ventilators

Terrebonne Parish – 34,016 total cases, 423 total deaths, 18 patient on ventilators

Plaquemines Parish – 7,017 total cases, 46 total deaths, 18 patient on ventilators

St. Tammany Parish – 79,413 total cases, 863 total deaths, 18 patient on ventilators

St. Bernard Parish – 12,457 total cases, 113 total deaths, 18 patient on ventilators

St. Charles Parish – 15,150 total cases, 144 total deaths, 18 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators Hancock County, Mississippi – 13,078 total cases, 153 total deaths

Pearl River County, Mississippi – 15,942 total cases, 278 total deaths