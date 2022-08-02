BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,059 new cases and 20 new deaths on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,383,580 and the total number of deaths to 17,606.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 61 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 686 hospitalized patients with 24 on ventilators.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Jefferson Parish – 128,628 total cases, 1,369 total deaths 24 patients on ventilators

Orleans Parish – 101,288 total cases, 1,139 total deaths, 24 patient on ventilators

Washington Parish – 14,446 total cases, 258 total deaths, 24 patient on ventilators

St. James Parish – 6,568 total cases, 76 total deaths, 24 patient on ventilators

St. John Parish – 11,915 total cases, 184 total deaths, 24 patient on ventilators

Lafourche Parish – 31,065 total cases, 384 total deaths, 24 patient on ventilators

Terrebonne Parish – 35,020 total cases, 426 total deaths, 24 patient on ventilators

Plaquemines Parish – 7,150 total cases, 46 total deaths, 24 patient on ventilators

St. Tammany Parish – 81,405 total cases, 869 total deaths, 24 patient on ventilators

St. Bernard Parish – 12,739 total cases, 114 total deaths, 24 patient on ventilators

St. Charles Parish – 15,505 cases, 145 total deaths, 24 patient on ventilators

Tangipahoa Parish – 39,129 cases, 145 total deaths, 24 patient on ventilators

Pearl River County, Mississippi – 15,447 total cases, 275 total deaths

Hancock County, Mississippi –12,577 total cases, 152total deaths