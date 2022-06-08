BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,557 new cases and 1 new death on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,271,058 and the total number of deaths to 17,351.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 2 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 244 hospitalized patients with 11 on ventilators.

In our area, 69 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,199 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Jefferson Parish – 119,323 total cases, 1,350 total deaths 11 patients on ventilators

total cases, total deaths patients on ventilators Orleans Parish – 94,354 total cases, 1,121 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators Washington Parish – 13,176 total cases, 252 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators St. James Parish – 5,969 total cases, 76 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators St. John Parish – 10,892 total cases, 184 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators Lafourche Parish – 28,565 total cases, 376 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators Terrebonne Parish – 31,711 total cases, 419 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators Plaquemines Parish – 6,720 total cases, 46 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators St. Tammany Parish – 75,161 total cases, 852 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators St. Bernard Parish – 11,805 total cases, 112 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators St. Charles Parish – 14,386 total cases, 144 total deaths, 11 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators Pearl River County, Mississippi – 15,395 total cases, 275 total deaths

total cases, total deaths Hancock County, Mississippi –12,499 total cases, 152total deaths