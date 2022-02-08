BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,583 new cases and 64 new deaths on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,202,265 and the total number of deaths to 16,016.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 30 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 1,538 hospitalized patients with 154 on ventilators.