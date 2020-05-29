Coronavirus in Ark.: 6,777 confirmed cases with 132 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson

Update (Friday, May 29 1:51 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday, there are 6,777 total cases and 132 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Thursday, May 28, 1:51 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday, there are 6,538 total cases and 125 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Wednesday, May 27, 1:43 p.m.)

JONESBORO, Ark.- As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 6,277 total cases and 120 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Tuesday, May 26, 1:35 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 6,180 total cases and 119 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Update (Monday, May 25, 4:35 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Monday afternoon, there are 6,029 total cases and 117 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Of the total number of cases, 1,663 are considered active cases, according to the ADH website.

According to ADH, 4,249 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Update (Sunday, May 24, 2:20 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Sunday afternoon, there are 5,922 total cases and 116 deaths in the state, according to Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Saturday, May 23, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Saturday afternoon, there are 5,775 total cases and 115 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Friday, May 22, 1:46 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Friday afternoon, there are 5,612 total cases and 113 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Thursday, May 21, 3:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today the Governor announced 455 new cases bringing the total to 5,458. The update today also included 2 new deaths bringing that total to 110.

The Governor mentioned that due to the jump they want to do contact tracing and understand if it could be a new outbreak or just a reflection of increased testing.

Update (Wednesday, May 20, 11:25 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Wednesday morning, there are 5,003 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 107 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

There are currently 1,044 active cases, according to the ADH website.

According to ADH, 3,852 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

Update (Tuesday, May 19, 2:22 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 4,923 cumulative cases and 102 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson

Update (Monday, May 18, 2:22 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Monday afternoon, there are 4,813 cumulative cases and 100 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Governor Asa Hutchinson also announced that bars in restaurants may open May 19 and stand alone bars may open May 26.

Update (Sunday, May 17, 2:22 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Sunday afternoon, there are 4,759 cumulative cases and 98 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Saturday, May 16, 1:35 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Saturday afternoon, there are 4,578 cumulative cases and 98 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Friday, May 15, 1:45 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Friday afternoon, there are 4,463 cumulative cases and 98 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Thursday, May 14, 1:52 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday afternoon, there are 4,366 cumulative cases and 98 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Wednesday, May 13, 1:40 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 4,236 confirmed coronavirus cases according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There are also one new deaths which makes the total 97 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Tuesday, May 12, 1:40 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 4,164 confirmed coronavirus cases according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There are also one new deaths which makes the total 95 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Monday, May 11, 1:50 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 4,043 confirmed coronavirus cases according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There are also three new deaths which makes the total 94 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Sunday, May 10, 4:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 4,012 confirmed coronavirus cases according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

UPDATE (Saturday, May 9, 1:50 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 3,984 confirmed coronavirus cases according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

There are also two new deaths which makes the total 90 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Friday, May 8, 1:50 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 3,747 confirmed coronavirus cases according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Thursday, May 7, 7:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 3,694 confirmed coronavirus cases according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Thursday, May 7, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 3,665 confirmed coronavirus cases according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have also been 1 more deaths bringing the total to 88 deaths according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Wednesday, May 6, 8:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 3,611 confirmed coronavirus cases according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have also been 2 more deaths bringing the total to 87 deaths according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Wednesday, May 6, 1:35 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday afternoon that there are 3,568 coronavirus cases in the state and 85 deaths.

Update (Wednesday, May 6, 8:56 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,525 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 2,091 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Eighty-three people have died due to complications from the virus in the state, according to ADH.

According to the Department of Health, 56,431 people have been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 52,906 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Tuesday, May 5, 1:37 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,496 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

State officials announced Tuesday afternoon 83 people had died due to the virus in Arkansas.

Update (Tuesday, May 5, 10:12 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,469 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Tuesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

State officials announced Monday afternoon 81 people had died due to the virus in Arkansas.

According to the ADH website as of Tuesday morning, 2,041 people have recovered from the virus.

According to ADH, 54,608 people have been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 51,139 returning with a negative result.

Update (Monday, May 4) 3:10 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,458 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the state officials.

Update (Monday, May 4)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,431 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 1,999 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Seventy-six people have died due to complications from the virus in the state, according to ADH.

The Arkansas Department of Health says 52,890 people have been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 49,459 of those with a negative result.

Update (Saturday, May 2, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson reports there are 3,372 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. 73 people have died which is an increase of nine since yesterday.

Update (Friday, May 1, 1:38 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,321 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Update (Thursday, April 30, 9:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,281 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Update (Thursday, April 30, 9:40 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,255 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 1,286 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

61 people have died due to complications from the virus in the state, according to ADH.

According to the ADH website, 48,128 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 44,918 returning with a negative result.

Update (Wednesday, April 29, 8:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health confirms 3,207 confirmed coronavirus cases with no new deaths.

Update (Wednesday , April 29, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson reports there are 3,192 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. 59 people have died.

Update (Tuesday, April 28, 7:10 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has now confirmed 3,127 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

There were 5 new deaths reported today bringing the total to 57 deaths.

Update (Monday, April 28, 2:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday during a press conference that there are 3,111 cases of the coronavirus with 52 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Monday, April 27, 7:15 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has now confirmed 3,069 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

There was also one additional death reported, bringing the total to 51 deaths from the virus.

Update (Monday, April 27, 12:52 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday during a press conference that there are 3,017 cases of the coronavirus with 50 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Sunday, April 26, 8:10 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,001 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in state as of Sunday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 987 people have recovered from the virus.

Fifty people have died due to complications from the virus in Arkansas, according to the Department of Health.

According to ADH, 39,551 people have been tested for the virus, with 36,550 returning with a negative result.

Update (Sunday, April 26, 11:00 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 2,938 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Sunday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Saturday, April 25, 8:15 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 2,909 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Saturday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health .

Update (Saturday, April 25, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Saturday afternoon that there are 2,830 cases of the coronavirus and 49 deaths in the state.

Update (Friday, April 24, 6:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday evening that there are 2,810 cases of the coronavirus and 47 deaths in the state.

Update (Friday, April 24, 1:43 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday afternoon that there are 2,741 cases of the coronavirus and 46 deaths in the state.

Update (Friday, April 24, 9:18 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 2,606 cumulative cases of the coronavirus as of Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 929 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Forty-five people have died due to complications from the virus in Arkansas, according to the Department of Health.

Lincoln (631), Pulaski (428), Crittenden (159), Jefferson (143) and Garland (109) counties have the most reported cases.

According to ADH, 35,443 people have been tested for the virus in Arkansas with 32,837 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Thursday, April 23, 6:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday night there are 2,599 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas with 45 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Thursday, April 23, 1:38 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday afternoon that there are 2,465 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas with 45 deaths.

Update (Thursday, April 23, 9:10 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 2,438 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 898 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Forty-four people have died due to complications from the virus in Arkansas, according to ADH.

Lincoln (524), Pulaski (422), Crittenden (149), Jefferson (136) and Garland (109) counties currently have the most positive cases, according to the ADH website.

According to the Department of Health, 31,563 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 29,125 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Wednesday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 2,392 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 893 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Forty-four people have died from the virus in the state, according to ADH.

Update (Wednesday, April 22, 8:50 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 2,262 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 849 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Forty-three people have died from the virus in the state, according to ADH.

The counties with the most cases are Lincoln (443), Pulaski (400), Crittenden (147), Jefferson (135) and Garland (109) counties.

According to the ADH website, 29,057 people have been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 26,795 of those tests returning with a negative result.

UPDATE ( Tuesday, April 21, 1:40 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference Tuesday afternoon that there were 2,227 cases of the coronavirus with 43 deaths in Arkansas.

262 of these cases were from the Cummins Correctional facility.

Update (Tuesday, April 21, 9:31 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are currently 1,990 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 799 people have recovered from the virus.

Forty-two people have died due to complications from the coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.

Pulaski (390), Lincoln (258), Crittenden (145), Jefferson (126), and Garland (109) counties currently have the most cases, according to ADH.

The Department of Health says 27,204 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 25,214 of those tests returning with a negative result.

UPDATE: (Monday, April 20, 8:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference Monday afternoon that there were 1,971 cases of the coronavirus with 42 deaths in Arkansas.

UPDATE: (Monday, April 20, 1:35 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference Saturday afternoon that there were 1,923 cases of the coronavirus with 42 deaths in Arkansas.

UPDATE (Monday, April 20, 9:05 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,853 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) website.

According to the ADH website, 738 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Forty-one people have died due to complications from the coronavirus in Arkansas, according to the Department of Health.

According to ADH, the counties that have the most cases are Pulaski (384), Lincoln (165), Crittenden (141), Jefferson (119) and Garland (107) counties.

The Department of Health reports 26,483 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Arkansas, with 24,630 of those tests returning with a negative result.

UPDATE: (Sunday, April 19, 1:35 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference Saturday afternoon that there were 1,781 cases of the coronavirus with 40 deaths in Arkansas.

UPDATE: (Sunday, April 19, 12:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,777 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Sunday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Update (Saturday, April 18, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference Saturday afternoon that there were 1,739 cases of the coronavirus with 38 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Friday, April 17, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference Friday afternoon that there were 1,695 cases of the coronavirus with 37 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Thursday, April 16, 1:41 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference Thursday afternoon that there were 1,620 cases of the coronavirus with 37 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Thursday, April 16, 8:15 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,599 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to ADH, 509 people have recovered from the virus.

Thirty-four people in the state have died due to complications from the coronavirus, according to ADH.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (353), Crittenden (122), Jefferson (107) and Garland (105) counties.

According to the Department of Health, 22,289 people have been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 20.690 of those tests being negative.

Update (Wednesday, April 15, 1:40 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday during a news conference that there are 1,569 cases, with 33 deaths in the state.

Update (Wednesday, April 15, 9:07 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,562 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Arkansas is 487, according to the ADH website.

Thirty-two people have died due to complications from the coronavirus in Arkansas, according to ADH.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (341), Crittenden (121), Jefferson (106) and Garland (103) counties.

According to the ADH website, 21,800 Arkansans have been tested for the virus, with 20,238 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Tuesday, April 14)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,498 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Thirty-two people have died due to coronavirus according to the (ADH)

Update (Tuesday, April 14, 9:05 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,480 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Tuesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 427 people have recovered from the virus.

Thirty people have died in Arkansas due to complications from the virus, according to ADH.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (288), Crittenden (115), Jefferson (104) and Garland (102) counties.

According to the ADH website, 21,131 people have been tested in the state, with 19,651 of those tests being negative for the virus.

Update (Monday, April 13, 7:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,475 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Update (Monday, April 13, 9:08 a.m.)

UPDATE: Monday, April 13, 2020 (3:25 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,410 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,398 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 376 people have recovered.

Twenty-nine people have died due to complications from the virus in Arkansas, according to ADH.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (270), Crittenden (101), Garland (99) and Jefferson (98) counties.

According to ADH, 20,792 people have been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 19,394 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Monday, April 13, 8:24 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,280 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 367 people have recovered from the virus.

Twenty-seven people have died due to complications from the virus in Arkansas, according to ADH.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (256), Jefferson (95), Crittenden (93) and Garland (81) counties.

According to ADH, 19,722 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 18,442 of those tests being negative.

Update (Sunday, April 12, 9:30 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has announced 1,277 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas as of Sunday morning

The death toll is now up to 27 as well according to the ADH.

Update (Saturday, Arpil 11, 10:15 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has announced 1,226 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas as of Friday evening.

UPDATE (Friday, April 10, 5:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has announced 1,202 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas as of Friday evening.

There was also one new death announced bringing the state’s total umber of deaths to 24.

UPDATE (Friday, April 10, 1:45 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday afternoon that there were 1,171 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Friday afternoon.

There were also two new deaths announced Friday. That brings the state’s total number of deaths due to the coronavirus to 23.

UPDATE (Friday, April 10, 9:19 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 1,164 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 307 people have recovered from the virus.

Twenty-one people have died due to complications of the coronavirus in Arkansas, according to the Department of Health.

Pulaski (225), Jefferson (91) and Crittenden (86) counties currently have the most cases in the state.

According to ADH, 17,113 people have been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 15,949 tests returning with a negative result.

UPDATE: (Thursday, April 9, 7:00 p.m.)

There are now 1,146 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

UPDATE: (Thursday, April 9, 3:11 p.m.)

There are now 1,119 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

They have also confirmed 21 total deaths in Arkansas linked to COVID-19.

UPDATE: (Thursday, April 9, 8:16 a.m.)

There are now 1,077 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

UPDATE (Wednesday, April 8, 5:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday there were 1,071 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE (Wednesday, April 8, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday there were 1,023 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday afternoon.

No new deaths were announced Wednesday afternoon during the governor’s news conference.

UPDATE (Wednesday, April 8, 9:03 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 1,000 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 201 people have recovered from the virus.

The total number of deaths due to complications from the coronavirus in the state is 18, according to ADH.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (179) and Jefferson (78) counties.

According to the Department of Health, 14,530 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 13,530 of those tests being negative.

UPDATE: (Tuesday, April 7, 7:05 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 997 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

UPDATE (Tuesday, April 7, 1:30 p.m.)-

There are now 946 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

They also confirmed two new deaths linked to COVID-19 which brings the total to 18 deaths in Arkansas.

UPDATE (Tuesday, April 7, 9:10 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 932 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 142 have recovered from the virus.

Sixteen people have died due to complications from the coronavirus, according to ADH.

Pulaski County currently has the most cases with 171.

So far, 13,624 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas, with 12,692 of the tests returning with a negative result.

UPDATE: (Monday, April 6, 7:25 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 927 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

139 people have recovered from the virus. There have also been 12,337 test that have come back as negative.

UPDATE: (Monday, April 6, 1:35 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 875 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

UPDATE: (Monday, April 6, 9:14 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 854 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 102 people have recovered from the virus.

Sixteen people have died due to complications from the virus in the state, according to ADH.

Pulaski County has the most cases in the state, with 162 confirmed cases in the county.

As of Monday morning, 12,824 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas, with 11,970 of those results being negative.

UPDATE: (Sunday April 5, 7:37 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 853 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Sunday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 100 people have recovered, but 16 people had died due to complications from the virus.

Pulaski County currently has the most cases with 161.

According to the website, 11,780 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 10,927 of those tests having a negative result.

UPDATE: (Sunday April 5, 2:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now over 830 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Sunday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

They also announced there are two new deaths confirmed bringing the total to 16 in Arkansas.

UPDATE: (Sunday April 5, 9:00 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now over 819 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Saturday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update: (Saturday April 4, 2:24 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now over 743 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Saturday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

They also announced there are two new deaths confirmed bringing the total to 14 in Arkansas.

Update (Friday April 3, 09:00 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now over 680 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

UPDATE: (Friday, April 3, 2:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The total number of cases of COVID-19 has moved up to 704 according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new deaths announced today keeping the total in Arkansas at 12.

Update (Thursday, April 2, 10:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now over 640 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Thursday, April 2 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now over 640 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to ADH, 45 have recovered, but 12 have died due to complications from the virus.

Update (Thursday, April 2 8:51 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 625 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to ADH, 45 have recovered, but 10 have died due to complications from the virus.

Most of the cases are in Pulaski County, which has 113 confirmed cases.

So far, 8,461 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Arkansas, with 7,836 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Wednesday, April 1 8:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 624 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Wednesday, April 1, 1:45 p.m.) –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 584 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 42 Arkansans have recovered, but 10 have died due to complications from the virus.

Update (Wednesday, April 1, 9:08 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 566 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 42 Arkansans have recovered, but eight have died due to complications from the virus.

Pulaski County has the most cases with 103 people having the virus.

According to the ADH website, 7,920 Arkansans have been tested for the virus, with 7,354 of those tests returning with a negative result.

UPDATE: (Tuesday, March 31 6:35 p.m.) —

Little Rock, Ark. — There are now 564 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

UPDATE: (Tuesday, March 31 2:50 p.m.) — Little Rock, Ark. — There are now 523 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

One new death has been added as well which makes the total 8 deaths in Arkansas. There are also a total of 35 recoveries.

UPDATE: (Monday, March 30 6:40 p.m.) — Little Rock, Ark. — There are now 508 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

UPDATE: (Monday, March 30 2:15 p.m.) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 473 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The ADH has also confirmed 1 new death which brings the total deaths to 7 in Arkansas

This death was a patient over 65 and the first nursing home death in Arkansas.

Update (Monday, March 30 8:16 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 449 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to an update on ADH’s website, 29 people have recovered, while six Arkansans have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (94), Cleburne (56), Benton (33), Faulkner (30), Jefferson (26) and Garland (26) counties.

As of Monday morning, 3,536 people had been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 3,087 of those tests returning with negative results.

Update: (Sunday, March 29, 1:39 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 426 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Sunday afternoon, according to Arkansas Department of Health.

The ADH has reported a new death linked to COVID-19 bringing the total to 6 deaths in Arkansas.

According to the ADH website, 28 people have recovered, but five people in the state have died due to complications of the virus.

Update: (Saturday, March 28, 1:42 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 404 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Saturday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 23 people have recovered, but five people in the state have died due to complications of the virus.

Update (Friday, March 27, 12:54 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 381 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 19 people have recovered, but three people in the state have died due to complications of the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (88), Cleburne (46), Faulkner (27), Benton (23) and Jefferson (23) counties.

According to ADH, 1,926 people have tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas, with 1,545 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Friday, March 27, 8:44 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 351 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 19 people have recovered, but three people in the state have died due to complications of the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (83), Cleburne (46), Faulkner (24), Benton (23) and Jefferson (23) counties.

According to ADH, 1,884 people have tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas, with 1,533 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Thursday, March 26, 5:05 p.m.):

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 349 cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 335 cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to ADH, 13 have recovered, but two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (83), Cleburne (47), Faulkner (24) and Jefferson (23) counties.

According to ADH, 1,839 people have been tested in the state, with 1,504 of those being negative.

Update (Thursday, March 26, 8:25 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 310 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the Department of Health’s website, 12 people have recovered. Two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (79), Cleburne (40), Faulkner (23) and Jefferson (22) counties.

According to the Department of Health, 1,814 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,504 of those tests being negative.

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 308 cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the Department of Health’s website, 12 people have recovered. Two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (79), Cleburne (40), Faulkner (23) and Jefferson (22) counties.

According to the Department of Health, 1,777 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,469 of those tests being negative.

Update (March 25, 4:43 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 301 positive cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to an update on the Arkansas Department of Health website around 4:43 p.m., 12 people have recovered from the virus. Two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (79), Cleburne (41), Faulkner (23) and Jefferson (22) counties.

According to ADH, 1,752 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,451 tests coming back negative.

Update (March 25, 12:30 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 280 positive cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the update to the website Wednesday afternoon, 11 people had recovered from the virus. Two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (78), Cleburne (40), Faulkner (23), and Jefferson (22) counties.

As far as testing, 1,717 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,437 of those tests coming back negative.

Update (March 25, 9:03 a.m.)–

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose to 236, according to an update Wednesday morning from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the Arkansas Department of Health website, 10 people had recovered and two died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (65), Cleburne (35) and Jefferson (22) counties.

According to the website, 1,286 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,050 returning with a negative result.

UPDATE: Tuesday, March 24 – 7:45 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 232 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, according to ADH as of Tuesday evening.

Update (Tuesday, March 24- 12:59 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- According to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), there are 218 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to the ADH website on 12:59 p.m. Tuesday, 1,165 people have been tested in the state, with 947 of those tests being negative.

ADH reports seven people have recovered, but have not reported a death in the state.

The Faulkner County Coroner’s Office says a 91-year-old man died at Conway Regional Medical Center Tuesday morning.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (64), Cleburne (32), and Jefferson (21) counties.

Update (Tuesday, March 24- 8:35 a.m.) –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 206 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Tuesday, March 24 at 8:35 a.m., according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the Department of Health, seven people have met the recovery requirements.

There have been no deaths related to the virus in Arkansas, according to ADH.

The total of people tested in Arkansas is 1,153, with 947 tests having a negative result.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (63), Cleburne (28), and Jefferson (21) counties.

UPDATE:



LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 201 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 197 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been no deaths in Arkansas due to the coronavirus, according to ADH. While the website does say “0 recoveries”, according to Dr. Smith, the secretary of ADH stated that five people have recovered from the virus.

According to ADH, the counties with the most cases are Pulaski (61), Cleburne (27) and Jefferson (21).

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 174 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been no deaths in Arkansas due to the coronavirus, according to ADH.

According to the website, no one has recovered from the virus in Arkansas yet.

According to the Department of Health’s website, 1,080 people have been tested in Arkansas. Of those tested, 906 came back negative.

According to ADH, the counties with the most cases are Pulaski (58), Cleburne (25) and Jefferson (20) counties.

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 168 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, as of 9:43 a.m. Monday, 81 of the positive test results came from the Arkansas Department of Health Lab, and 84 came from commercial labs.

There have been no deaths in Arkansas due to the coronavirus, according to ADH.

According to the website, no one has recovered from the virus in Arkansas yet.

In total, 959 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Arkansas, with 791 of the tests having negative results.

According to ADH, the counties with the most cases are Pulaski (54), Cleburne (25) and Jefferson (20) counties.

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has updated the number of cases in Arkansas as of 12:45 p.m. March 22.

The number of cases in the state is now up to 165.

You can visit the ADH website here.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has updated the number of cases in Arkansas as of 12:47 p.m.

The number of cases in the state is now up to 118.

You can visit the ADH website here.