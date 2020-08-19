Coronavirus: August 19 Update for Louisiana and Mississippi.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Louisiana’s positive rate for the virus is now below 10% but, the state still has the fifth highest incident rate for the virus in the nation.

Here are the latest numbers from the Louisiana and Mississippi Health Department’s.

Louisiana has had more than 139,000 confirmed cases of the virus an increase of 644. While Mississippi has had an increase of 795 cases, bringing their total count to over 73,000.

