COOLinary is getting an encore! New Orleans and Co. announces another round of specials.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Since the city is slowly starting to come back to life, New Orleans and Company are working on drumming up a new business. Tourism in New Orleans has been at a standstill due to Covid. With hundreds of businesses hurting and thousands of employees out of work, tourism leaders are putting together a few campaigns to help.

Stating with another round of COOLinary. It’s getting an ‘encore,’ and will be extended through fall and winter. There are 53 restaurants onboard already.

That’s only one part of New Orleans and Companies two-part plan to promote business in the city.

The second part is going to be what they call a drive market campaign. Think of it as a road trip promotion to surrounding areas. New Orleans and Co. will reach out to those who are a drivable distance and remind them that New Orleans is open for business.

You’ll see videos on social media and as commercials in other states, like Texas and Florida.

It’s going to be a resource to remind visitors why New Orleans is a good destination for a vacation.

“We really need to do what we can do, to help get some visitor spending here because it not only affects the restaurants, the attractions, and hotels but, so many other organizations that feed into our hospitality industry that is being affected by this pandemic and this is our role. This is our job to message New Orleans as a destination,” shared Mark Romig, Chief Marketing Officer with New Orleans and Company.

COOLinary Encore kicks off October 19 and will run until November 22.

On the list so far:

Acme, Acron, Annunciation, Antione’s, Boucherie, Bourbon House, Brennan’s, Broussard’s Restaurant, Brown Butter Southern Kitchen and Bar, Cafe Degas, Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering, Costera, Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar, The Country Club, Deanie’s Sea Food Kitchen, Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse, Dickie Brennan’s Tableau, Evangeline Restaurant, Gabrielle Restaurant, Gattuso’s Neighborhood Restaurant & Bar, Gianna Restaurant, GW Fins, Haiku Sushi & Bar, Justine,

La Petite Grocery, Napoleon House, Palace Cafe, The Pelican Club, Picnic Provisions & Whiskey, Ralph’s On the Park, Red Fish Grill, Rosie’s On The Roof, Seaworthy,

Tommy’s Cuisine, and Toups’ Meatery.