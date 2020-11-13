COOLinary ENCORE: Antoine’s Restaurant

NEW ORLEANS – COOLinary is back for an encore! Hear about the deals happening now at Antoine’s Restaurant.

Antoine’s is the oldest restaurant in New Orleans and it’s also the oldest family run restaurant in the country.

Stop by for a Sunday brunch, and enjoy the Black and Blue Bayou Croustades. Savor the flavor of Leidenheimer toast, with Roquefort and butter sauce on top of that, add a braised short rib and then top the whole thing off with a smoked tomato and onion jam.

Also featured on the menu, individual Baked Alaska and Picnic Chicken.

Lunch specials are currently only $20.20.