Warm air and moisture combined led to fog development again this morning right off of the Gulf Coast.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday.



Even after the fog clears, expect lots of clouds today. Mostly cloudy to overcast conditions are expected to continue for the 24 – 36 hours. High temperatures will stay above average for early February, topping out in the low to mid 60s.



Rain chances will remain at 20 to 30 percent now through our evening tonight to account for isolated showers. Thunderstorms are more likely Thursday as our next cold front moves across the area. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk for severe weather.