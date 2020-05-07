Contact Tracing: New Orleans Businesses potentially required to track customers.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Contact tracing is the new term that has business owners buzzing. In the last few days, the idea of keeping track of where customers are frequenting, is something that Mayor Latoya Cantrell is talking about.

Business owners have concerns about how contact tracing will effect their companies. One thought is that it’s a violation of privacy and the other is that some businesses already keep a log of their shoppers for promotional giveaways. Both though still have concerns.

Closed signs still dangle on the front doors of business across New Orleans. Eager to ope but, concerned about the possible requirements, business owners are beginning to worry about the future.

“I feel like it is impossible to safely reopen right now. Both by being responsible for contact tracing or for being responsible for sanitizing everything in my store before opening,” said Liz Maute Cooke, owner of Lionheart Prints.

Mayor Cantrell is now saying that business-owners will be responsible for contact tracing their customers. It’s a way to inform medical researchers where people have been and if they’re potentially a coronavirus carrier.

“My initial reaction was kind of like okay, this is interesting but, after thinking about it, when our customers are in the stores, we are already getting their names and numbers when they make a purchase. So, it really won’t be any different,” reasoned Meghan Kuhn, Jean Therapy.

At the state level, Governor John Bel Edwards says he is planning to hire 700 workers to do the contacting and tracing.

“Obviously the information you get from testing is fed to the contact tracing individuals. They then call the individual who tests positive and trying to figure out for that time period, when the individual who was positive became contagious until that conversation. How have you been in contact with,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

On the other hand, the Mayor is wanting the business owners to do the leg work.

A spokesperson for Mayor Cantrell said, “The details are still being worked out regarding how contact tracing will be managed once we begin loosening Stay Home restrictions, *but businesses will be expected to play a role and to have a plan in place to help track employees and clients in their space.”

Combating the Mayor’s staff, the ACLU says, that officials must not “expand the city’s already intrusive surveillance system… respecting people’s fundamental right of privacy.”

“I think that the contact tracing is so important for the control of this virus and putting the ownis on shop owners is going to be really, really challenging,” worried Cooke.

No formal plan is in place for New Orleans, but we should know more in the next few days.

Friday, Governor Edwards is expected to give the state’s update on contact tracing.