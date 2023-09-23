NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead after a construction beam hit her in the head on Friday, Sept. 22.
According to the New Orleans Police Department’s major offense log, a woman was working at construction site in the 0-10 block of Canal Street, Harrah’s casino, when she was struck with metal beam.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back in with WGNO for more updates.
