AVONDALE, La. (WGNO) – Jefferson Parish leaders want to make the West Bank a bigger destination for athletic events.

Former Louisiana Senator John Alario, Jr., was joined by Jefferson Parish officials and members of the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District as they broke ground on the future John Alario Junior Sports Complex.

“Throughout the parish, they’ve been doing a lot of this travel baseball out of town,” Alario said. “We thought this would be a way to bring them back home, to bring those ball teams from other states to us, and also give our local children the opportunity to play in a top-notch baseball field.”

Phase 1 of the project, which is expected to be completed in May, will feature three multisport fields with artificial turf, a concession building, restrooms, paved parking, and bleachers.

