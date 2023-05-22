NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It looks like progress is finally being made on renovations of the old, blighted Municipal Training Academy building on City Park Avenue.

This building has become an eyesore for neighbors with the graffiti, trash, and now homeless problem.

“It has been more noticeable lately. That’s the thing recently, lot of homeless people coming in and out, Casey Hymel, Neighbor said.

Hymel runs by this old building in his neighborhood and says he’s noticed it is becoming more of a problem.

“Once you start doing work on it, then it will not be possible for them to use it as a spot for squatting,” he said.

Casey and his neighbors won’t have to wait too much longer to see progress.

“I think it is a good property. It can be turned into something,” he said.

Back in 2021, city leaders broke ground and were excited to renovate this building. The plan was to move the New Orleans Fire Department Headquarters from the French Quarter to City Park Avenue. The renovation was set to cost $6.7 Million.

According to city leaders, last week the construction contract was signed, and just needs approval from the Mayor’s Office, then the construction can begin.

For neighbors, they say it is about time.

“Just use the property for something that would definitely help,” Hymel said.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.