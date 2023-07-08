NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The kids at STEM NOLA are celebrating program upgrades coming their way.

Stopping by Saturday (July 8) for STEM NOLA’s annual “Rocket Day” at the Lakefront Arena, Congressman Troy Carter presented a two million dollar check for the center’s youth training program.

In awarding the federal funding, Congressman Carter noted that it will go toward equipping STEM NOLA with the technical resources to engage up to 20,000, K-12 children each year with hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math education.

Carter got to see the work of STEM NOLA students at Rocket Day.

“Today I got to witness this program in action, and watch students build and launch their own rockets!” said Carter.

Carter said supporting “young minds is extremely important to me– and invaluable to our community.” .

Since its founding in 2013, STEM NOLA has engaged more than 125,000 students, 20,000 families and 5,000 schools.

