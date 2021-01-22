Confirmed: Mardi Gras will parade in the park. “Floats in the Oaks” is a go.

NEW ORLEANS- (WGNO) Well, traditional Mardi Gras parades might be canceled but, that’s not stopping new traditions from starting.

Exciting carnival news. You can parade through the park this Mardi Gras.

New Orleans City Park announced they will be hosting “Floats in the Oaks.” It will be a drive-thru tour, showing iconic Mardi Gras floats. According to City Park officials, so far 18 krewes have agreed to take part, with more joining.

Tickets are sold online from their website. Floats in the Oaks will start on February 4th, and run through Valentine’s Day.