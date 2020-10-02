Confirmed cases of MIS-C go up again in Louisiana

News

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the flu being on the minds of a lot of experts, cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children continue to rise in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health updated their MIS-C numbers and it shows an increase of three cases over the last week.

LDH provided details about the current MIS-C cases in the state below:

Image courtesy of the Louisiana Department of Health

The CDC says that in order for an MIS-C case to be recognized, it must meet the criteria below:

  • The patient is under the age of 21, with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization; AND
  • No other plausible diagnoses; AND
  • Positive COVID-19 test, or exposure to a confirmed case, within the four weeks prior to the onset of symptoms.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News