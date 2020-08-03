Conditions stay quiet along the Gulf Coast as Isaias nears an East Coast landfall

Isaias likely to make landfall as second hurricane of 2020's season

Well, we’ll be beginning to sound like broken records given consecutive blazing high temperatures each afternoon this week!

Today, we were just a single degree away from our standing one set August 3, 1978.

Earlier, New Orleans International Airport reached 96 degrees, and that same trend remains within our forecast for 24 more hours.

Based off of ridging high pressure, conditions stay excessively hot with afternoon heat indices in the 100-105 range through at least Thursday.

Any brief relief will come alongside scattered thunderstorm development, threatening scattered rain in neighborhoods, lightning, gusty winds, etc. Have ways you can receive watch information on hand.

Gulf of Mexico waters are quiet, too, as National Hurricane Center Meteorologists currently monitor no development chances these next five days.

Hurricane Isaias is continually gaining strength. It will likely make landfall between Myrtle Beach and Wilmington near the North Carolina, South Carolina border tonight, continuing inland up America’s East Coast through Maine.

Further east, National Hurricane Center meteorologists keep watching moderate chances for formation because tropical waves continue rolling into open Atlantic waters. Right now, no local threats or impacts are expected.

Finishing outdoor exercise sooner than later will be best since temperatures skyrocket quickly.

Don’t forget also staying hydrated, especially when outside with any pets as asphalt heats up well beyond actual temperatures during summertime locally. Never ever leave them or children unattended inside vehicles.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 77°
Clear
Clear 10% 93° 77°

Tuesday

93° / 77°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 93° 77°

Wednesday

91° / 76°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 91° 76°

Thursday

92° / 77°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 92° 77°

Friday

91° / 78°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 91° 78°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 91° 79°

Sunday

90° / 79°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 90° 79°

