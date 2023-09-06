All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 27, 2023, detectives of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into allegations of child abuse. According to authorities, they learned that the subject allegedly forced a juvenile to watch pornographic videos with him and engaged in indecent sexual behavior and conversations on numerous occasions.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no additional information can be released to the public. Detectives have confirmed that the victim is safe and has been receiving proper care.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Brent Lee Book of Monterey, La. and he was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Cruelty to Juveniles.

