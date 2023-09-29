All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 20, 2023, Louisiana Probation and Parole agents arrested a noncompliant sex offender, 30-year-old Jeremy T. Keys, in Ferriday, La. after he was discovered to be residing in an unapproved residence. During the investigation, officials of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted agents by conducting forensic analysis of the suspect’s electronic devices.

According to authorities, despite the suspect’s attempts to erase evidence, it was discovered that he was allegedly active on six social networking and dating sites until the morning of his arrest. Deputies confirmed that Keys was convicted in 2018 of Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor, prohibiting him from accessing any social networking sites.

Keys was charged with 6 counts of Unlawful Use of Social Networking Site by Convicted Sex Offender. The matter remains under investigation.

