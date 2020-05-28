Concert in Your Car event on Saturday behind Pontchartrain Center in Kenner

Kenner, LA. – The Concert in Your Car will benefit the Kenner Food Bank.

The event begins at 7 pm and is being put on by Pelicans Events and the city of Kenner. A live band will perform in the parking lot behind the Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Boulevard.

‘This is a great way for families to get out and have some fun together,” Mayor Ben Zahn said. “I’d like to thank Pelican Events for teaming up with the city to put on this event.”

The concert can be enjoyed on FM radio and there will be two LED video walls to enhance the visual experience. Social distancing between households is required.

The cost is $10 per vehicle and all proceeds will go to the Kenner Food Bank. No chairs are allowed and anyone getting out of their car is encouraged to wear a face mask. Food and drinks will be available through car hop service on site.

“We are happy to provide an outlet at a time when there are limited opportunities for entertainment,” Mayor Zahn said. “And at the same time, we are raising money for our Food Bank to help residents in need.”