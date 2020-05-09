Compete LA flat tuition applies to three Louisiana Tech programs

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana residents who began college but weren’t able to complete their degrees can now finish online at a lower price – a flat rate of $275 per credit hour with no fees – courtesy of Compete LA.

“Effective this summer term, Louisiana Tech University and all other University of Louisiana System (ULS) institutions will be reducing the cost of attendance for those who qualify,” said Dr. Donna Johnson, the Louisiana Tech program liaison. “This cost reduction will be a way to offer affordable and transparent pricing for those looking to return to college.”

To qualify for Compete LA and the discounted flat rate, students must be Louisiana residents, have some college credit but no degree, and have stopped out of school for at least two years.

Degrees at Louisiana Tech that students can pursue as part of the Compete LA initiative include:

Associate of General Studies

Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies

Bachelor in Health Informatics and Information Management

“These programs offer flexibility when applying credit for courses students may have finished previously, and course delivery is available online or in the classroom,” Johnson said. “Compete LA eligible individuals can maximize this opportunity to return to school at a highly reduced rate by applying for admission at Tech.”

Students can also apply for the summer session at Louisiana Tech for free for a limited time. The deadline to apply for fall enrollment is Aug. 1.

Compete LA students are matched with a free academic coach from the University of Louisiana System office who will provide concierge-type support to assist with degree completion, re-enrollment, and academic success.

For more information, visit the Compete LA site or contact Louisiana Tech admissions at bulldog@latech.edu.