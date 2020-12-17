Commander’s Palace shipping your favorite dishes for the holidays

NEW ORLEANS– The iconic restaurant Commander’s Palace is bringing your favorite dishes to you this holiday season.

A top seller at Commander’s Palace is their world-famous legendary turtle soup and it will be delivered to you for $89, and serves 4-6 people.

The Commander’s Palace family wants to share a warm bowl of classic gumbo with you and your family. This dish has an array of seafood and New Orleans cajun and creole flavors proving if you can’t be down South, this is still where its at. Their legendary gumbo is $89 and serves 4-6 people.

To complete your meal, you’ll go nuts for their sweet pecan pie, which they’ll ship for $39.

To check out the complete menu and other food options, click HERE.

Shipping is available through Goldbelly.