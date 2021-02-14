Commander’s Palace pays tribute to musician Pete Fountain with their heavenly house float

NEW ORLEANS– Normally when you come to eat at Commander’s Palace, you feel like you are in heaven because of their heavenly dishes, but now Commander’s wants you feel like you’re in heaven with their new house float.

“New Orleans not having a Mardi Gras? That won’t stand with New Orleanians so we had to jump in and do something, so we decided to jump in and do something. We called the Krewe of Red Beans, and we got a house float,” Dan “The Wine Guy” Davis at Commander’s Palace said.

Commander’s Palace decided to pay tribute to musician Pete Fountain with their house float.

“We have like a 50-60 year relationship with Pete at Commander’s. Every year we were closed on Mardi Gras, and the only people here was Pete Fountain and his Fast Walking Club. Since the early 1970’s, they have been coming in to get sandwiches and drinks before they went on their walk,” he said.

Besides the Pete art installation, they also have some of Commander’s delicious dishes and cherubs surrounding the outside of the restaurant.

“We got our bread pudding souflee, strawberry shortcake, and lot of cherubs. At the front of the restaurant we are honoring Pete with him floating up to heaven. We know what it means to miss Mardi Gras and we know what it means to miss Pete Fountain, so we are honoring him,” Davis said.