Commander’s Palace now shipping delicious meals nationwide

NEW ORLEANS– Iconic restaurant Commander’s Palace announces they are now partnering with Goldbelly, an online platform that ships America’s most legendary foods across the country directly to your door.

The Commander’s team is thrilled to share the taste of what they’ve been serving for the last 125 years to guests across the country.

Chef Tory McPhail is cooking up signature dishes like their classic turtle soup, spiced sugarcane lacquered quail, pecan pie, and cheesy garlic bread. There’s even an option for a 3-course dinner package for 2-4 people bringing the taste of New Orleans to homes.

Order your Commander’s favorites on Goldbelly.