Commander’s Palace breaks tradition with a new head chef in the kitchen

NEW ORLEANS – Commander’s Palace, one of the most famous restaurants in the nation, has announced a new Executive Chef.

And she represents a break in the long tradition of male chefs in the Commander’s kitchen.

The announcement came like an earthquake in the culinary world, a crack in the crust of Commander’s famous bread pudding souffle.

Executive Chef Tory Mcphail, who’s been at the helm for 18 years, is leaving for a new venture in– of all places– Bozeman, Montana.

Meanwhile, the restaurant’s Sous Chef, Meg Bickford, becomes the first female executive chef in the restaurant’s 127-year history.

Bickford was the Executive Chef at Cafe Adelaide, a now-closed restaurant that was owned by the same branch of the Brennan family as is Commander’s.

“Meg has always been a spitfire in the kitchen, a ball of energy” say the restaurant’s co-proprietors, Ti Martin and Lally Brennan, “small but mighty .. (with) the complete respect of our entire kitchen and restaurant.”

But Martin and Brennan say Chef McPhail “will be dearly missed.”

McPhail has become an award-winning and popular chef at Commander’s, and he can rightfully join the ranks of two other former Commander’s chefs, Paul Prudhomme and Emeril Lagasse. According to a restaurant press release, McPhail is “trading in his Commander’s toque to move closer to family out West… where he will be leading the culinary career development for a restaurant group there.”

In the press release, McPhail says his time at Commander’s has been his “greatest work.. (and) a helluva run!”

So what might the regulars at Commander’s see on the menu under “Chef Meg”?

Martin and Brennan say that “both Cajun and Creole influences run in her blood,” and that means some new dishes — with a long list of ingredients.

“Miso & Sugarcane Shrimp Coated Redfish with spicy chilis, lemongrass, shaved Mirliton, ripped mint, and lime” will be one of Chef Meg’s specialties. Another is: “Dirty Duck Confit served with a sweet citrus and sour orange pepper jelly over Louisiana heirloom pumpkin au gratin, roasted apple salad, white bean crisp and dirty andouille duck jus.”

Shaved Mirliton and pumpkin au gratin? Don’t worry, diners.

Martin and Brennan say Chef Meg has “a sparkle in her eye and magic in those hands.”