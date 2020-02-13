Come play tourists for free at Audubon Zoo, Aquarium, Planetarium, and Insectarium too!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- "We went on down to the Audubon Zoo, where they all ask for you."

That song rings true, they are all asking for you to come on down to the zoo, the aquarium, the planetarium, insectarium too!

"We know that not everyone can afford to come to the zoo, aquarium, insectarium anytime they want. Not every one has a membership. So, this is a great way for us to be right within our community and give folks access to our wonderful facilities and connect them with nature," said Zack Lemann, Curator of Animal Collections.

Every Wednesday is appreciation day for Orleans Parish Residents.

Orleans Parish residents can use their ID to get into Audubon's four locations on these dates in 2020.

This week, Orleans Parish residents got to enjoy at the Insectarium.

"In a nutshell, the insectarium is a fantastic way to view all the animals, that we like to call, " The little things that run the world." They are not animals that you would see at an aquarium or zoo typically. we have a fantastic array of beetles, ants, spiders, butterflies of course and lots of other ones that I don't have time to mention. If you come here you can also have an edible insect treat free with your admission. We have a fun movie that's about eight minutes long. And the chairs pop and surprise you," described Lemann.

To get in on all the fun, and all you have to do is have a government-issued ID, showing you live in Orleans Parish and you plus four other people get to enjoy the appreciation days. That means you can bring your friends, your family or your loved ones.

Mark your calendar, Wednesday, February 19, Audubon Appreciation Day will be at the Audubon Zoo.

If you live in Jefferson Parish, there are appreciation days for you too. Here is where you can find more information. https://audubonnatureinstitute.org/audubon-community-connect