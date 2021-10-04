Colonels climb back into Stats Perform FCS Top 25

THIBODAUX, La. – After sliding out of the rankings for four weeks, the Nicholls State University football team claimed the No. 25 spot in Monday’s Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll with a total of 62 points.

The Colonels have won their last two games after starting the season with a pair of losses against FBS programs Memphis and Louisiana. Nicholls entered the 2021 campaign at No. 22 but fell out of the top 25 following a 42-17 setback against the Tigers. Despite a close 27-24 matchup with the Ragin’ Cajuns, who were also ranked in the preseason top 25, the Colonels only received votes for the next three weeks.

Nicholls then posted a 2-0 mark against the FCS with home victories against North Alabama (31-14) and HBU (48-17).

At No. 25, the Colonels joined Southland Conference members Southeastern (No. 14) and UIW (No. 20) to give the league three ranked teams. Nicholls will play both programs over the next two weekends, starting Saturday against SLU at John L. Guidry Stadium. The meeting with the Lions marks the third consecutive time that both teams have been nationally ranked.

UP NEXT

The Colonels close out their three-game homestand with the first of two meetings against No. 14 Southeastern in the River Bell Classic. Kickoff in Thibodaux is scheduled for noon. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Nicholls Ticket Office at 985-448-4790.

{Courtesy: release from Nicholls Athletics}