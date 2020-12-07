Coldest morning of the week in forecast for Tuesday!

News

Low temperatures barely above freezing on the Northshore

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It was another gorgeous day today across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans proper after Sunday’s trough cleared our area, ending showers!

Earlier, forecasts verified since we were anticipating a windy, chilling start with 40 degree temperatures beyond Lake Pontchartrain.

Tuesday, lows drop even more to be below 34 degrees. Brace yourself: I am talking coldest weather throughout your region on maps all week! Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just below 60!

Frost remains possible across Northshore locations, so remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, as well as plants! Fortunately, for these next 48 hours, pipes won’t face any problems!

Keep up, updates stay available during Good Morning New Orleans plus online!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

60° / 42°
Clear
Clear 10% 60° 42°

Tuesday

64° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 64° 45°

Wednesday

70° / 47°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 70° 47°

Thursday

71° / 56°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 71° 56°

Friday

71° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 71° 62°

Saturday

71° / 51°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 71° 51°

Sunday

59° / 45°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 59° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

7 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

8 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

10 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

11 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
0%
46°

47°

2 AM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

3 AM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

4 AM
Clear
10%
45°

45°

5 AM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

6 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
44°

48°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
48°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

56°

6 PM
Clear
0%
56°

Popular

Latest News

More News