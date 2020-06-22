Coast Guard suspends search for missing man in Vermilion Bay

The Coast Guard announced that they have suspended their search for a missing man.

The man is said to have gone overboard into Vermilion Bay last week.

The Coast guard says they searched more than 1,700 miles for 25 hours before making the difficult decision to stop.

“After an exhaustive search the Coast Guard and local partners were unable to locate the missing mariner,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Ferguson, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “The decision to suspend a search is never easy and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones during this very difficult time.”

The missing man is said to be 40-years-old, white, who was wearing khaki shorts, and either a grey or white shirt.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents say a boating incident happened two miles offshore of Cypremort Point on June 19th.

They say two people were on a boat when they were thrown off after they struck something under the water.