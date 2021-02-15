Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker near Destin, Fla.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search for an overdue kayaker Monday near Destin, Florida.

Missing is David Schink, 61, last seen wearing shorts, t-shirt, and a black and red life jacket. Schink reportedly does not have a cell phone.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a notification at approximately 7:40 p.m., Saturday, from Schink’s family. He departed Norriego Point in a blue and green kayak at around 2:30 p.m. and did not return. He was expected to return to the Poolside Villas around sunset.

“The decision to suspend a search-and-rescue case is never one we come to lightly,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kate Sullivan, search and rescue mission coordinator for Sector Mobile. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the family of Mr. Schink in this difficult time.”

Rescue crews searched more than 9,160 square nautical miles continuously for a total of 49 hours.