Coast Guard searches for person in the water in Vermilion Bay, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water in Vermilion Bay, Louisiana, Friday.

According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at about midnight Thursday of a vessel with two passengers that was overdue to return home.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew discovered the capsized vessel in Vermilion Bay and located one survivor who swam to a nearby rig. The survivor told the crew that the vessel had struck a submerged object, ejecting both passengers from the boat before capsizing.

The missing passenger is described as a 40-year-old caucasian male wearing khaki shorts and either white or grey shirt.